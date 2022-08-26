Europa League 2022-23 group stage draw: Man Utd get Real Sociedad as Arsenal paired with PSV

Manchester United will face La Liga outfit Real Sociedad in the group stage of the 2022-23 Europa League, while Arsenal take on Dutch giants PSV.

Group stage gets underway on September 8

Red Devils won the competition back in 2017

Gunners back in Europe after 12-month absence

WHAT HAPPENED? Erik ten Hag’s side will also line up against Sheriff and Omonoia in Group E, while Mikel Arteta will lead his troops into continental battle against Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich in Group A. Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho’s Roma - who won the Europa Conference League last season - have been placed in Group C with Ludogorets, Real Betis and HJK Helsinki.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United’s last trophy triumph came in the Europa League back in 2016-17, when Mourinho was at their helm. Arsenal missed out on continental football entirely last season, but are now back in a competition they reached the final of in 2019.

The group stage of the 2022-23 Europa League will get underway on September 8, with six matchdays taking those involved through to November 3. The knockout rounds begin in February 2023, with the final set to be held at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 31.

DID YOU KNOW? Manchester United have never previously faced a Moldovan opponent in European competition before. The only English club to do so, in fact, is Spurs, who faced Zimbru Chisinau in the 1999-00 UEFA Cup and Sheriff Tiraspol in the 2013-14 Europa League.

Arsenal have won all six of their previous European meetings with Swiss opponents; it's the most they've ever faced sides from a particular nation in Europe while winning 100% of their matches.

Here is what the full draw looks like…

Old rivalry rekindled...

WHAT NEXT? Top-four finishes may be the priority for United and Arsenal in 2022-23, but both clubs are aware of the need to deliver tangible success and major silverware in the current campaign – with an alternative route to Champions League qualification available to them.