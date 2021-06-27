Euro 2020 blasted as 'joke set-up of a tournament' as Wales veteran vows 'we'll be back'

The defender expressed his frustration after his side were forced to cross the continent to play their games - while their fans were unable to travel

Wales defender Chris Gunter has blasted the Euro 2020 organisers following his country’s exit from the tournament, saying the set up of the competition was a “joke”.

Robert Page’s side were dumped out at the last-16 stage on Saturday after a 4-0 thrashing by Denmark in Amsterdam, having already played two of their three group games 2,600 miles away in Baku and the third in Rome.

Not only have Wales clocked up the air miles, Covid restrictions meant their fans were unable to travel in great number to any of their games – much to Gunter’s frustration.

What did Gunter say?

Reacting to Wales’ elimination, Gunter wrote on Instagram: "So the journey of this month has come to an end. We did not deserve that score line but who said life was fair.

"It hurts like mad, but to be hurting with some of my best mates and best muckas I've shared a changing room with for years on years makes it a little easier. And to share it with a nation who all feel the same makes it even easier.

"Written off before a bag of air was kicked, 3,000 miles from home. Every nation had fans wherever they went. You and us deserved more from this joke set up of a tournament, but who said life was fair.

"Have a cry, but then smile that we were dining at the top table yet again. And smile even more that we'll be back, and we'll be the ones with the full stadium belting out our anthem that we all deserve."

Despite his obvious frustration at their exit, Gunter believes the future is bright for Welsh football.

"This country is in safe hands with the squad we have, believe me. I'd go to the trenches with every member of this team and staff," he added.

"Be sad, but be proud. There's only three million of us, but we are the lucky ones, and don't you know it. Suck it up, keep your chin up. We'll be alright, trust me on that.

"Genuinely thank you for all the support and love. See you soon. Gunts."

The bigger picture

For the first time in its history the European Championship is being held across the continent rather than in one country.

That format means some countries would likely have to travel more than others, especially with host venues stretching from Glasgow to Baku.

Wales, therefore, can consider themselves unfortunate to have been placed in a group that involved so much travelling.

Then there is the impact of the Covid pandemic – something no-one could have foreseen when the tournament format was devised – which again may have hindered Wales more than some other countries.

Article continues below

Travel restrictions to guard against the spread of the virus meant Wales supporters were advised not to go to Baku or Rome, while the Dutch government said it would not allow those travelling from Wales to attend the game against Denmark.

That meant Denmark fans vastly outnumbered Wales supporters inside the Johan Cruyff Arena, where they roared their team on to a convincing victory.

Further reading