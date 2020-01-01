Eto'o slams Ballon d'Or for lack of respect after right-wing dream team nomination

The Cameroonian star was left frustrated after not being recognised as a striker by France Football

Samuel Eto'o has hit out at Football after the publication named him as a right-winger in its Ballon d'Or Dream Team.

Eto'o carved out a legendary career for the likes of , , and Mallorca while also establishing himself as 's all-time leading scorer and third-most capped player with 56 goals in 118 caps.

He won three and two titles while with Barcelona before then adding a winner's medal and yet another Champions League crown after joining Inter.

In total, Eto'o scored 371 goals across 764 career club appearances, being named to the UEFA Team of the Year in 2005 and 2006.

However, most of Eto'o's career achievements came while playing as a number nine, with the Cameroon star establishing himself as one of the best strikers in the sport's history

As a result, the 39-year-old former striker says that he felt disrespected by France Football's decision to classify him as a right-winger as part of its Ballon d'Or Dream team countdown.

"Thank you, but I played 1-2 seasons on the right (yet I have 25 years of career as a center forward)," Eto'o tweeted in response.

"The lack of respect. @francefootball WHATEVER!"