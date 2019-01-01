Ethiopia's Liyda Abebe holds high expectations in Women's World Cup refereeing course

The Ethiopian, who officiated at Canada 2015 is part of the referees engaging in women's referee course in Qatar for France 2019

Following her excellent officiating at the Fifa U20 Women's World Cup and African Women's Cup of Nations 2018, Liyda Abebe insists she is always eager to improve.

Ahead of the Fifa 2019 Women's World Cup in France, the Ethiopian is currently in Qatar, where 27 referees and 48 assistant referees are holding a preparation course for France 2019.

Abebe may have realised her early childhood dreams having officiated at all levels of the Women's World Cup and is set for her second appearance at the showpiece this summer.

And the 39-year-old who is among the seven match officials selected from Africa emphasises on the impact of the ongoing course in Doha, which ends on February 15.

"We are always looking to develop further and progress," Abebe told Fifa.com .

"Communication with the assistants is a very important aspect, as at the end of the day, we have to work as a group of three out on the pitch."

Article continues below

Earlier, Kari Seitz, FIFA’s Senior Manager of Refereeing said: “It’s a very intensive seminar, in fact I’d go so far as to call it a super-seminar.

"It is giving women referees the opportunity to work on their fine-tuning and as such is the ideal preparation for the World Cup in France."

The women referees are having training sessions on the pitch with VAR and others featuring direct feedback for the assistant referees, theory lessons as well as medical and fitness checks.