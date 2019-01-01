Espanyol vs Real Madrid: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Los Blancos are in Barcelona, where they will attempt to keep up their push for the Champions League spots

Real Madrid are seeking to build a head of steam when they travel to face Espanyol after back-to-back wins.

Last weekend they scored an impressive 2-0 win over Sevilla to cement their position in the top four of La Liga and then followed that up with a come-from-behind Copa del Rey success over Girona.

Both of those matches were played at the Bernabeu and mid-table Espanyol will be hoping to stop them in their tracks, though the form of the home side is woeful.

Squads & Team News

Position Espanyol players Goalkeepers Roberto, Diego Lopez, Defenders Rosales, Darder, Didac, Melendo, Javi Lopez, Lluis Lopez Midfielders Piatti, Roca, Hermoso, Granero, Pedrosa, Sanchez Forwards Borja Iglesias, Léo Baptistao, García.

Espanyol are set to be without four defenders for this encounter, though of these absentees only David Lopez is a regular. Naldo Pereira, Oscar Duarte and Adria Pedrosa are also missing.

Hernan Perez is their only other selection issue.

Possible Espanyol starting XI: Diego Lopez; Javi Lopez, Lluis Lopez, Hermoso, Vila; Granero, Roca, Darder; Baptistao, Iglesisas, Sergio Garcia

Position Real Madrid players Goalkeepers Courtois, Luca, Altube Defenders Carvajal, Varane, Marcelo, Nacho, Reguilon, Sanchez, Odriozola Midfielders Casemiro, Jaume, Ceballos, Valverde, Brahim, Isco, Asensio Forwards Vazquez, Vinicius Jr, Cristo, Bale, Mariano

Real Madrid are boosted by the fact that Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio have both returned to training, although they remain doubtful along with Mariano Diaz. Santi Solari has suggested that none of these players will be recalled with undue haste.

Keylor Navas and Jesus Vallejo are definitely sidelined.

Possible Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Vazquez, Benzema, Vinicius

Match Preview

Ten points behind defending champions and bitter rivals Barcelona, if Real Madrid are going to stage a storming comeback and claim the Primera Division title, they cannot afford to drop cheap points, which means winning at venues like Espanyol.

Under Santiago Solari, they are starting to show signs of the battling spirit and confidence expected of a Madrid team, epitomised quite brilliantly by Sergio Ramos’ Panenka penalty during their midweek Copa del Rey win against Girona.

But the creases have not entirely been ironed out, as their recent defeat against Leganes proved. Their road to redemption, therefore, promises to be a long one – and not without bumps.

The impressive victory against Sevilla last weekend, achieved thanks to goals from Casemiro and Luka Modric, is the surest sign yet that they are slowly heading in the correct direction.

“I try to face each game with the maximum guarantee of winning,” he explained on the eve of this clash. “I want all the players who are involved to be focused and to work with enjoyment.

“Espanyol are capable of putting us under pressure and have fast forwards in attack. They’re dangerous and that’s why I’ve repeated so often the need for concentration and to pay attention from the first second.”

Their Barcelona-based opponents were also in Copa del Rey action in midweek, drawing the first leg of their quarter-final 1-1 with Real Betis.

Rubi’s side, however, have been lamentable in recent weeks in La Liga, losing eight of their last nine matches, dating back to November 11.

They would seem, then, ideal prey for a Madrid squad increasing in both strength and confidence.