'Am I supposed to answer that?' - Erling Haaland SNAPS at interviewers over Manchester City’s 114 Premier League charges

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Erling Haaland delivered a blunt response to questions regarding the ongoing legal battle surrounding Manchester City’s 114 Premier League charges. Although the Norwegian striker was in no mood to discuss the club's financial investigation following his goalscoring exploits on international duty, he still went on to offer a lengthy reply.

Advertisement

Haaland pushes back during post-match TV interview

Norway claimed a 3-1 home victory over Wales in the Nations League, with Manchester City forward Haaland contributing both a goal and an assist. Immediately after the final whistle, the striker faced live television questions from Norwegian broadcaster TV2 regarding the off-pitch turmoil at the Etihad Stadium.

City are currently appealing an independent commission's verdict that found them guilty of 114 serious breaches of Premier League financial rules between 2009 and 2018. Despite the club maintaining their innocence throughout the dispute, Haaland made clear that he felt unqualified to address a legal matter spanning his childhood years.

Striker lists youth career before questioning line of inquiry

Responding directly to the TV2 reporter, Haaland walked through his early playing days in Norway to highlight his lack of involvement during the investigated nine-season window.

"The investigation covered 2009 to 2018. In 2009, I played for Bryne U-9s. In 2010, the U-10s; in 2011, the U-11s; in 2012, the U-12s; in 20-13, the U13s. Shall we continue? We don't need the whole list," he said.

Advertisement Advertisement

He continued: "2014, the U-14s; 2015, the U-15s and the national team, then the U-16s, I think. In 2016, I moved up to Bryne's first team, second team and youth team. In 2017, I went to Molde. In 2018, I was with Molde: the first team, Molde 2 and a bit with the youth team."

Related Topics

Haaland then questioned why he was being pressed on the dispute, noting: "So this is a question I struggle to answer because it's a legal battle... It's a case between the Premier League and Manchester City that a panel will deal with. Am I supposed to answer that? I'm not really sure. But it's a difficult question to answer when I don't really know that much about it. I assume the answers will come... I don't know when. I haven't read much about it."

Long-term City commitment remains intact

While Haaland recalled former Norwegian City players from that era - naming Abdisalam Ibrahim, Martin Samuelsen, Omar Elabdellaoui, and Kjetil Haug - he insisted the proceedings do not affect his future in Manchester.

Advertisement

"To be completely honest, I'm focused on trying to perform for Manchester City. A club I signed a five-year deal with in 2022 and a new nine-and-a-half-year deal in late 2024. I think that says everything about the matter. I'm a City player, and I'm incredibly happy there," he stated. "I understand that you want a little headline here, but as I said, I signed a long-term contract in 2024. I'd say I made a pretty good choice by joining City in 2022. We can all agree on that. I won't say it myself, but look at the trophies I've won and how I've developed on and off the pitch."

Crucial Nations League clash precedes Premier League return

Immediate focus for the forward remains on Tuesday's decisive Nations League trip to Denmark, where Norway must secure victory on Danish soil to clinch second place in their group and reach the quarter-finals.

Advertisement

Once international duty concludes, Haaland will shift his attention back to domestic struggles, aiming to spark a Premier League turnaround against Fulham. As he concluded: "Things aren't going so well for City in the league, but we'll try to turn that around against Fulham. But we can't focus on that now. Now we have to focus on Denmark."