'Eriksen will be first to ask for a transfer' - Marotta expecting Inter outcast to seek exit

The man in charge at boardroom level in San Siro has admitted that the Denmark international doesn't fit into Antonio Conte's system

Christian Eriksen will be "the first to ask" for a transfer in January, according to Giuseppe Marotta, who is expecting the outcast to seek an exit in 2021.

Eriksen has struggled to establish himself as a regular in Antonio Conte's starting line up since joining Inter from for £18 million ($24m) in the last winter window.

The 28-year-old has only contributed four goals and three assists to the Nerazzurri's cause in his first 34 appearances, and has already fallen behind the likes of Nico Barella, Arturo Vidal and Roberto Gagliardini in the squad pecking order.

Inter are reportedly ready to cut their losses on the international in the new year, with and among those being linked with his services.

Eriksen has openly admitted that his first year at San Siro hasn't gone to plan, telling TV2 earlier this month: "This isn’t what I dreamed of.

“It is a strange situation, as the fans want to see me playing more and so would I, but the coach has different ideas and as a player, I have to respect that.”

Nerazzurri CEO Marotta has defended the club's initial decision to sign the experienced playmaker, but also concedes that he does not fit into Conte's current system.

The Italian executive is anticipating Eriksen's departure when the transfer market reopens, as he told Sky Sports: "It happens that some players are not functional to the game system.

"In January we took a great opportunity, we bought for twenty million what everyone says is a great player.

"If the player has not played a few games, he will be the first to ask to be transferred."

Marotta went onto address speculation over Conte's future, with the 51-year-old's position being called into question after Inter's underwhelming start to the 2020-21 campaign.

A 2-0 home defeat to on Wednesday left the Italian giants facing another early exit, but the man in charge at boardroom level in San Siro is hopeful that a corner will soon be turned.

"This is a very difficult moment. A positive result helps to solve some problems. It is a difficult, anomalous season, with many close matches," Marotta added.

"In the league, there are a series of teams that are very close. Surely the performances must be more convincing, but this is a job that Antonio Conte is doing."