Eriksen told 'Real Madrid don't come knocking twice' as he stalls on signing new Spurs deal

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes a switch to Spain is likely if the Danish playmaker refuses to pen a contract extension

Christian Eriksen has been told that “ don’t come knocking twice”, with former goalkeeper Paul Robinson admitting a move could happen as contract talks in north London drag on.

international playmaker Eriksen is only tied to terms with Spurs until the summer of 2020

Extension discussions have been held, but no agreement has been put in place.

That has kept rumours of a possible move to circulating, with Robinson conceding that Spurs may be left with little choice but to reluctantly sanction the sale of a prized asset.

He told beIN Sports: “You would like to think there has been work going on behind the scenes, or there is work going on with his contract, because you can’t let a player of his quality go into the last year of his contract.

“If that happens, come January, as we know, he will be able to speak to European and other teams.

“There must be something amiss. They are obviously talking. Tottenham won’t want him to leave, at all. If they come to a point where negotiations have broken down, they may have to sell him and cash in while they can.

“A player like him, with his level of ability and his ambition, there will be no shortage of suitors within the top European teams.”

Robinson added on the possible appeal to Eriksen of leaving the Premier League for La Liga: “He will definitely want to play in the .

“When Real Madrid come knocking, they don’t come knocking twice. It’s a one-off chance for him to go.

“As Tottenham have proved in the past, they are willing to sell players and reinvest in the team. For him personally, it would be a huge move.

“With Spurs moving into the new stadium, Champions League football there, maybe it’s something he wants to be a part of. But the club, financially and on the pitch, have to match his ambition. That is why it is probably taking so long in contract negotiations with him.

Article continues below

“If they get to a point where they can’t agree a contract with him, there is going to have to be an executive business decision made where they cannot afford to let a player of his ability leave for a minimal fee or nothing. So they would have to sell him.”

Eriksen has taken in over 270 appearances for Tottenham since arriving from in 2013.

The talented 27-year-old has contributed another nine goals and 17 assists to the cause this season, with those efforts helping Spurs towards a top-four finish in the Premier League and through to the semi-finals of the Champions League.