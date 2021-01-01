Eriksen 'far, far too good' for bench role - Denmark NT head coach slams Inter for wasting midfielder's talent

The Denmark international has not hit the heights expected since making the move to Inter Milan from Tottenham

coach Kasper Hjulmand has questioned ’s handling of Christian Eriksen, saying it is a waste of talent to have the creative midfielder languishing on the bench.

Eriksen joined Inter from last January, but he has struggled to replicate the form he showed for Spurs in .

It has been widely reported that Inter will allow the Denmark international midfielder to depart San Siro in the January transfer window.

With a European Championship on the horizon, Hjulmand wants to see Eriksen play his way into form - and a transfer could be the best way of achieving that.

Irrespective of whether he stays at Inter or moves on, Hjulmand has questioned how he has been managed by Antonio Conte, who said at the weekend that the player's future was in the club's hands.

“Christian has played far too little in 2020,” Hjulmand told Ekstra Bladet. “It's really a waste of so much quality he's been sitting on the bench. He's far, far too good for that.

“When I see what he can do, I hope and believe that much more playing time awaits him this year.”

There has been talk of a return to the Premier League for Eriksen, while the arrival of his former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino at has led to speculation of a move to .

Hjulmand does not know what the future holds for the 28-year-old, but expects him to make the right choice.

“I am convinced that Christian will make the right decisions that benefits both his club career and the Danish national team," the coach said.

Even if he were to spend the next six months on the bench, Eriksen’s place in the squad for the European Championship is not under threat - despite the coach being concerned by a lack of rhythm.

“I'm not so worried about the best players,” Hjulmand said. “But when you look at it over time, it can get worrying that there is not a fighting rhythm.

“Neither Christian nor others can perform at their highest level if they do not have the fighting rhythm.”

Denmark have been drawn in Group B of the European Championship alongside , Finland and .