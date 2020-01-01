Eriksen explains Tottenham departure, says he wanted to 'try something new' at Inter

Following the completion of his move to Serie A, the Dane addressed an open letter to Spurs fans explaining his decision to leave

Christian Eriksen put his decision to leave Tottenham for Inter down to a desire to "try something new" after six and a half years in London.

Eriksen joined Spurs in 2013 from and enjoyed a productive spell with the club, swiftly establishing himself in the starting XI and becoming a key player.

During his time in the Premier League, Eriksen developed into one of English football's most acclaimed playmakers, with and said to have been long-term admirers.

It became apparent Eriksen was not going to sign a new contract with Spurs during pre-season and, with speculation around his future, the international subsequently struggled for form.

He eventually sealed a move to on Tuesday, with Spurs reportedly receiving €20 million (£17m/$22m) for him despite his contract expiring at the end of the season, and Eriksen explained his departure in a letter.



It read: "Dear fans, I don't know where to start! I didn't have the time to say goodbye to everyone, even though it felt like I played a lot of games where everyone said and thought I would be gone the next day.

"I have so many unbelievable memories over the last six and a half years I was at Spurs. I enjoyed being at the training ground everyday and playing games in the stadium so much, but sometimes you just want to try something new!

"So, Spurs fans, it has been a pleasure to play at your club and hopefully we meet again in the future!"

Eriksen signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with Inter, while Spurs confirmed the permanent signing of Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis essentially as his replacement almost straight after the club made their announcement.

Spurs then followed that up with the acquisition of international winger Steven Bergwijn on Wednesday.

Bergwijn has already set his sights high, saying he wants to win the Champions League in north London .

"It's an amazing move, amazing club," he said at his official unveiling.

"Whatever I can bring, I will give for the club and for this team. It's a dream for every footballer to play in the Premier League; the atmosphere, the stadiums are always full.

"I want to score goals, give assists and win the . Last season I loved to see that you beat Ajax."