Eric Bailly wants to stay at Manchester United amid transfer links

The 25-year-old Cote d’Ivoire international has been linked with a move away from the Old Trafford outfit

Eric Bailly has expressed his desire to remain with beyond the summer.

French side , as well as , have been linked with the 25-year-old central defender recently.

Bailly joined Manchester United in June 2016 from Spanish club but has struggled for game time this season.

The Ivorian has been limited to 17 appearances in all competitions and last played a game for the Red Devils in their second leg tie against on March 6.

Bailly has three years left on his current contract with Manchester United and according to the Manchester Evening News, the defender is not thinking of leaving the Premier League side but rather keen to play as many games as possible and win trophies at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old Ivorian will hope to play a part when Manchester United host in Sunday’s league game.

Bailly will look to play a key role for Cote d’Ivoire in the 2019 , slated for June and July.

The Elephants are paired in Group D along with , and Namibia.