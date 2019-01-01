Eric Bailly reveals his Manchester United wish

The Ivorian defender has rarely featured for the Red Devils this term but he hopes to get improved playing time to build himself

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly stated that his desire is to play regularly and help the club as he hopes to gain more confidence.

The 24-year-old’s spell at Old Trafford turned frustrating this season having managed just 13 appearances in all competitions so far.

His lack of playing time sparked talks about his future at the club with Arsenal, Sevilla reportedly interested in his services in January.

According to reports, interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given the Cote d'Ivoire international assurances of bright future at the club and he is now hoping to get back to his very best.

“For me, it’s always important to feature and play regularly and, with that, gain in confidence because that is always key for a player,” Bailly told club website.

“I hope I can fully regain that confidence and put myself in a position to do a job for the team. That’s my wish and I hope that, by working hard and listening to the coaching staff, I’m sure I’ll be back to my confident best and featuring in the team.”

Bailly created a formidable partnership with Victor Lindelof that kept Leicester City players at bay last Sunday as they helped the Red Devils secured a clean sheet with a 1-0 win.

And he has lavished praise on the Sweden international who recently broke his Manchester United duck in their 2-2 draw against Burnley.

“Lindelof is a top player. At first, it was a bit difficult for him but now he has gained in confidence and he is showing everyone just what a quality player he is,” he added.

“I’m really happy for him and the way he remained patient up to now. So he really deserves the season he is having currently and I hope he can continue his form to keep the team moving in the right direction, as that is important for us and the whole squad.”

This Saturday, Manchester United visit Fulham with the hope of grabbing their second consecutive win on the road and the centre-back who is contention to make his 10th league appearance is upbeat that they can stretch their 10-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

“It’s something that comes directly from the manager’s message,” he added.

“Which is to be positive in everything we do, considering the quality of player that we have. I believe that it’s just the same whether we are playing at home or away, so I reckon that being away from home is really just like we are at home.

“With that mentality we have, I hope it can continue like this until the end of the season.”