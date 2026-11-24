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Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has dismissed Massimiliano Allegri’s suggestion that Napoli face an impossible task in their upcoming Champions League showdown. The Italian coach accused his compatriots of being too quick to complain rather than focusing on the competitive nature of elite European football.

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Maresca rejects Allegri's underdog narrative

Maresca has wasted no time in dismantling the pre-match narrative established by Napoli boss. Ahead of their high-stakes Champions League encounter at the Etihad, Allegri suggested that the fixture was "prohibitive" for his side and hinted that Napoli would need to look elsewhere for the points required to reach the knockout stages. Maresca, speaking in his native tongue during the pre-match press conference, was quick to push back against such defeatist talk from the Serie A leaders.

"Allegri speaks of a tough match? In Italy, we are quite good at crying," Maresca joked, as quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport. "I don't believe it at all. Three points are worth the same for us as they are for Napoli. I expect a strong Napoli, like the one I saw against Torino and Lazio. It will be a hard, difficult game because it is the Champions League, and it is always difficult when you play against an Italian team."

City seeking tactical balance amid slump

While City have performed strongly in Europe with three wins from four matches, their domestic form has stuttered recently. The reigning English champions are currently enduring a four-game winless run in the Premier League, a sharp contrast to their perfect start to the season. Maresca is acutely aware that his side must rediscover the stability that defined their opening ten games if they are to secure a top-eight finish in the Champions League group phase and avoid a February playoff.

"We must find the balance we had more or less in the first 10 official games and that we have now lost a bit," the manager explained. He pointed to a disparity between expected goals and actual results as a primary concern for the technical staff. "The numbers tell us that offensively we created a lot and defensively conceded little. In the four Premier League games we didn't win, we created almost 8 expected goals while conceding about 3.5. We actually scored 4 and conceded 7. I think it's clear what our problem is."

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Critique of the Italian football system

Beyond the immediate tactics of the match, Maresca offered a candid assessment of the current state of Italian football. Having been approached by an Italian club in the spring—though he clarified it was not Napoli—the City manager believes the peninsula's footballing culture is too resistant to modernization. He argued that a lack of courage in playing young talents is holding the national game back, leading to a cycle of stagnation that has seen the Azzurri miss out on recent major tournaments.

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"If we are where we are, there is a lot to change. You have to be brave," Maresca observed, even slipping into a Neapolitan dialect to emphasize that "nothing ever changes" in the current system. "Italy in general is a country very tied to the old, but if others advance and you don't, you stay still. You have to let the young players play. I don't think Italy is poor at a youth level, and if it is, it's because we work badly with them. When you stay out of a World Cup, that is the opportunity to change, but instead, nothing changes."

Emotional Etihad return awaits Napoli star

The fixture will be an emotional one for Kevin De Bruyne, who returns to the Etihad in Napoli colours. Maresca spoke highly of the Belgian playmaker, acknowledging his legendary status at the club where he won every major trophy available. The City boss admitted it is difficult to judge from the outside why De Bruyne might be struggling for consistency in Italy, but he remains wary of the midfielder's world-class quality and his potential to hurt his former employers on the counter-attack.

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"He is one of the most important players in the history of City, he won everything here, he is a fantastic player and a fantastic man. I don't know why he isn't expressing himself at his best in Naples; it's difficult to judge from the inside, let alone from the outside. What I can say is that he is a spectacular guy who wants to do well," Maresca concluded.