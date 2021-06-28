The Chelsea attacker is looking forward to a "special game" at Wembley in the European Championship round of 16

England have "some of the best players in the world", according to Kai Havertz, who is wary of the threat they will pose as Germany prepare to clash with their age-old rivals.

Germany will travel to Wembley to take on England in a huge last-16 tie on Tuesday, having earned their place in the European Championship knockout stages by finishing second in Group F behind world champions France.

The Three Lions are being billed as favourites after winning Group D without conceding a single goal, and Havertz says Germany will have to be at their very best to emerge victorious, having seen the quality of English players up close in his first season at Chelsea.

What's been said?

"It's a special game for me. I know some players, I've lived in London for a year, but generally, I approach the game like any other," Havertz told a pre-match press conference.

"It's going to be a big game for us and we're going to do everything we can to come out on top. They're loaded with some of the best players in the world.

"Of course they still have some room for improvement, but offensively they have great individual quality. On the other hand, I think it will be a duel of equals.

"We are all very excited and focused on the game."

Pressed on whether England have the edge due to the extensive Premier League experience within their ranks, the attacker responded: "It's not an advantage.

"We have many players in the squad who have already played big games. A few players can assess the level and the toughness of the opponent."

Havertz's praise for Muller

Havertz went on to single out Thomas Muller's influence in the Germany squad, with the Bayern Munich forward set to return to action against England after sitting out his country's final group game against Hungary through injury.

"He thinks like a player-coach. He is the third co-coach we have," said the 22-year-old. "He is super funny, but on the pitch, he is very professional.

"He pulls a lot of players along and is very important in communication on the pitch. He's definitely taking us forward."

Germany's potential route to the final

The winners of the tie between Germany and England will be rewarded with a meeting against either Sweden or Ukraine in the quarter-finals.

If Joachim Low's side can make it through to the last four they could then face either the Czech Republic or Denmark, both of whom have been surprise packages in the tournament so far.

