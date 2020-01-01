En-Nesyri’s Sevilla boost Champions League push with Eibar victory

An impressive performance from Julen Lopetegui's men saw them secure all points at stake against the Gunsmiths on Monday night

secured a 1-0 victory over in Monday’s LaLiga encounter with Youssef En-Nesyri making a second half appearance.

Los Nervionenses have been in fine form this season having gone twelve games without defeat across all competitions. Heading into this game, they triumphed 3-0 at relegation-threatened .

However, they met an unyielding Jose Mendilibar’s side as the first half ended goalless in Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Nevertheless, they took the lead in the 56th minute courtesy of Lucas Ocampos who jabbed past goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic a cross from Jesus Navas.

The goal woke the visitors from their slumber as they pushed for an equaliser, albeit, they met strong resistance from Sevilla’s backline anchored by Sergi Gomez and Diego Carlos.

In the game’s closing stages, makeshift goalkeeper Ocampos – who replaced injured Tomas Vaclik after clashing with Kike – pulled off a brave close-range save from Dmitrovic.

After the final whistle, it was Julen Lopetegui’s men who secured all maximum points.

international En-Nesyri came in from Luuk de Jong in the 63rd minute but could not end his eight-game goal drought. His last strike came against on March 1, 2020, in the 3-2 defeat of Osasuna.

He boasts of three league goals in 14 league games having joined the Andalusians from Leganes in January on a five-year deal for reported €25 million.

En-Nesyri’s compatriot Yassine Bounou who is on loan from was not listed for the encounter.

For the visitors, Senegalese midfielder Pape Diop was handed a starter’s role before he was replaced in the 77th minute by Pablo De Blasis. In his third season for the Gunsmiths, the 34-year-old has played 26 times this term with a goal to his credit.

Thanks to this win, Sevilla remain fourth in the log having accrued 60 points from 34 outings – 17 points behind leaders . Should they maintain that spot until the end of the season, they are assured of a place in next season’s .

En-Nesyri would be hoping to get the goals when his team visits the San Mames Stadium for Thursday’s encounter with , while Eibar host Kenneth Omeruo’s Leganes.