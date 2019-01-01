Adebayor: Kayserispor sign Togolese forward

He joins the Kayseri-based club on a one-year deal following the expiration of his deal with Istanbul Basaksehir in the summer

Turkish club Kayserispor have confirmed the signing of Togo icon Emmanuel Adebayor on a one-year deal on Monday.

The former and forward departed last year’s Super Lig runners-up at the end of last season by mutual consent.

The Togo international went in search of a new challenge elsewhere and has now been snapped up by the Anatolian Star for the next 12 months.

On their website, Kayserispor wished the frontman well as they hope both player and club will be beneficiaries of the striker’s time at the club.

The 35-year-old striker is well-travelled, having featured for Spanish giants Real Madrid and Premier League teams like Arsenal, , Hotspur and over the course of his career.

His latest deal takes the list of clubs he’s represented in his career to nine.

Currently sitting in 13th place after two games, Kayserispor play host to champions in gameweek three of the new campaign as they search for their first win of the season.

Article continues below

Adebayor will hope to prove his fitness in time for the encounter at the Kadir Has Stadium on August 30.