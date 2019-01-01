Emiliano Sala missing plane: Cardiff City 'pray for positive news' in search for Argentine

The Bluebirds have been left "shocked" and "distressed" by events surrounding a record signing who was due to link up with the club on Tuesday

Cardiff City continue to “pray for positive news” as they wait for updates on Emiliano Sala and the plane which went missing while bringing the Argentine striker to Wales from Nantes.

Authorities continue to search for an aircraft which vanished off radar while in the air on Monday evening.

The plane, which it has been confirmed Sala was travelling on, was off the coast of Guernsey when it disappeared.

As they wait on news from English and French police forces and search and rescue parties, a statement from Cardiff’s executive direction and CEO Ken Choo released on the club’s official website read: "We were very shocked upon hearing the news that the plane had gone missing. We expected Emiliano to arrive last night into Cardiff and today was due to be his first day with the team.

"Our owner, Tan Sri Vincent Tan, and chairman, Mehmet Dalman, are all very distressed about the situation.

"We made the decision first thing this morning to call off training with the thoughts of the squad, management staff and the entire Club with Emiliano and the pilot.

"All of us at Cardiff City FC would like to thank our fans, and the entire footballing family for their support at this difficult time.

"We continue to pray for positive news."

The latest update from Guernsey Police, which was released on Tuesday afternoon, read: “There are currently two planes, two helicopters and a lifeboat searching for the aircraft.



“No trace has yet been found.



“Conditions during the search last night were challenging, with wave heights of up to two metres, with heavy rain showers and poor visibility.

“Today the sea is much calmer, although visibility was good, it is now deteriorating.

“UK authorities have been calling airfields on the south coast to see if it landed there. So far we have no confirmation it did.



“Search continues. Decision at sunset about overnight search.”