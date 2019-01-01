Emery tells Arsenal stars to play like supporters and seal Europa League final spot

The Gunners hold a 3-1 lead heading into the second leg at the Mestalla but the coach wants his team to remain focused and book a place in the final

coach Unai Emery has urged his players to rise to the challenge and seal their place in the final when they face his former side in the second leg of their last four tie.

Emery's side hold a 3-1 lead ahead of his return to Mestalla for the second leg on Thursday, with the English club likely needing to win the tournament to qualify for next season's .

The Spaniard had a four-year spell in charge of Valencia and also worked at and before taking over at Emirates Stadium last year.

And while Emery is relishing the reunion with his old employers in Europe, he demands his team stay focused in their pursuit of a third European trophy.

"I prefer to play the final against [Valencia], for me to play tomorrow here for 90 minutes with my team. It is special, but I have come back here many times and each match is special," Emery told a news conference.

"I am defending the Arsenal team. I will work for my team, for Arsenal and know here it will be very difficult and I know here they have a big history. The fight will be difficult. We want to play matches like tomorrow. With the chance to play one final.

"I am going to transmit to my players the same. Enjoy, be focused, take it like a positive; also play thinking we are playing as our supporters.

"I first competed for this title here at Valencia when it was still the UEFA Cup and was a lesser title than I think it is now. It has grown. It's an important title for all those teams who are not in the Champions League – and for some who drop into it as a second chance, like Valencia this season.

"It's a title they all want to win. Giving teams a Champions League place through the Europa league is a fair reward. I have seen that shift. The first time I won it with Sevilla, we didn't get Champions League access; the second time, we did.

"It's an attractive title and it's getting more attractive. We've seen , , Sevilla against . The demands are high and everyone wants it, as a title, not just as a way in [to the Champions League]. At any club like Arsenal or Valencia, titles have to be objectives [in themselves].

"Arsenal only have two European titles in their history; the old Fairs Cup and the Cup Winners' Cup, neither of which exist [now], so I have a lot of ambition to win a title."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's late goal in the first leg extended Arsenal's advantage, but Valencia still have hope thanks to their away goal.

Liverpool's stunning comeback to down in the Champions League on Tuesday offers a blueprint for Valencia, but Marcelino does not feel he can necessarily use that tie as inspiration.

"Each game is different," Marcelino told a news conference. "We are not going to eliminate Arsenal because Liverpool have eliminated Barca. Our players have to be convinced that they can do it.

"We know what our strengths are. We need to attack. We know that they attack spaces very well. From there we are going to attack."

Valencia are fighting for Champions League qualification, sitting fifth in , and have a final to come.

"We look at the immediate [future]. It's all so beautiful, so attractive, that it does not allow us to go further," Marcelino added.

"Professionals dream of playing in a match and a night like tomorrow. Hopefully we can enjoy Valencia being a finalist in the Europa League."