Emery stresses Arsenal's need for new leader after conceding Koscielny could 'possibly' leave the club

The Spanish boss has acknowledged the Frenchman's time at Emirates Stadium may be up, while also expressing a desire to promote younger squad members

Unai Emery has admitted that Laurent Koscielny could "possibly" leave this summer, in a move that would increase his need for a new leader within the squad ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Koscielny caused a storm last week when he refused to travel with the Gunners squad for their pre-season tour of the United States, which forced the club to launch disciplinary proceedings.

The 33-year-old's existing contract at the Emirates Stadium expires next summer, with Arsenal now reportedly content to let the deal run down before allowing him to leave for nothing.

A number of clubs have expressed an interest in Koscielny, who is attracted to a potential return to , but are also thought to be monitoring his situation.

Ahead of Arsenal's next International Champions Cup fixture against in Los Angeles on Saturday, Emery confessed the Frenchman is on the verge of an exit while also revealing potential candidates to inherit the captain's armband.

"I want one English player in these five captains," said the Spanish boss.

"Last year (Granit) Xhaka, Mesut (Ozil) and Nacho (Monreal) were working as captains. But after Aaron Ramsey and Petr Cech left - and possibly Laurent Koscielny - I will want more.

"An English player who grew up in our academy can understand the English spirit and Arsenal values. We lost some players with big experience and a long time in and Arsenal like Cech and Ramsey.

"We lost Koscielny too. They started one day being captain, when they were young."

One man who could take up leadership responsibilities for Arsenal is Rob Holding, who is on the verge of a return to action after over six months on the sidelines with a knee injury.

The 23-year-old started the 2018-19 campaign strongly at centre-back before being forced off against in December, but he could return to full fitness by August.

"We are really happy with his (Holding's) progress," Emery added.

"We need his performances as a centre back. [Before] he had his injury, he was really playing with big performances."

Arsenal will begin the new season with a trip to St James' Park to face Newcastle, before hosting at the Emirates six days later.