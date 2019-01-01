Elneny in advanced negotiations with AC Milan – Nasser

The Egypt international is on the brink of securing a permanent move to the San Siro outfit from the Gunners

Mohamed Elneny is in advanced negotiations with giants , according to his father Nasser.

The 27-year-old international is currently on a season-long loan with Turkish Super Lig club from .

Elneny has made 17 appearances for Abdullah Avcı’s men across all competitions since his summer move to Vodafone Park.

Although, Nasser admitted the midfielder is enjoying his stay with Besiktas, he, however, confirmed the former man wants to leave the Super Lig to a stronger league.

“Negotiations between Mohamed and Milan are in an advanced phase, but the contract isn't signed yet,” Nasser Elneny told Sada Al Balad TV channel.

“They renewed their interest in my son, and the next hours could see him sign with Milan.

"Mohamed is doing well in Besiktas, but he wants to move to Milan because the Italian league is strong."