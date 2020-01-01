Elneny: Arsenal need to fight and give everything to turnaround Premier League form

Mikel Arteta’s side are struggling to repeat their Europa League form in the English top-flight this campaign

Mohamed Elneny has urged his teammates to "fight and give everything" as they aim to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League.

The international scored a wondergoal in Thursday's outing as the Gunners completed their impressive group campaign with a 4-2 win over Dundalk.

Although they have advanced to the knockout stage, Arsenal are enduring contrasting fortunes in the English top-flight, where they are yet to win a match since November 1.

They suffered three losses and a draw since their 1-0 triumph over at Old Trafford.

Elneny claims Arteta’s men are giving their best on the pitch and they will continue to do more to end their poor run of form in the Premier League.

“We focus on the Premier League now because we are losing a few games, we know it is hard but we have stuck together as a team always,” Elneny was quoted by FourFourTwo.

“We have stuck together, everyone at Arsenal, we know there is more to come from us and we need to fight and give everything to get into that winning way because we deserve it.

“We give everything on the pitch and we just had bad luck sometimes. Football is like that sometimes but we believe we are going to get back to winning ways.”

Elneny returned to Arsenal’s starting XI on Thursday after playing the role of an unused substitute in Sunday’s North London derby which ended 2-0 in favour of Hotspur.

When asked if he is ready to make his sixth league appearance against on Sunday, the 28-year-old said: “Of course, I’m always prepared to be involved and give everything to my team to help them win the game.

“We did what we need to do and now we push on to do what we need to do and what we need to do is win on Sunday.

“Before the game I felt like I was going to score tonight, we started aggressively and pressed high.”

Meanwhile, former Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes the Egyptian midfielder has sent a statement to Arteta after he scored his third goal for the club in unusual fashion.

"I think that is a message, that goal – 'I am available for the first team. There are places up for grabs, and maybe that is going to get me one of them’,” Keown said, per Daily Mail.