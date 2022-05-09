Elneny: Arsenal focused on Champions League return, ready for derby against Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has maintained their main focus now is to return the club to Champions League action for next season.

The 29-year-old Egypt international has stepped in well since the injury suffered by Ghana international Thomas Partey, during Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on April 4.

Though he missed two subsequent defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton since Arteta preferred Albert Sambi Lokonga, he was drafted into the starting XI in the game against Chelsea where he partnered Granit Xhaka as they won 4-2 at Stamford Bridge.

Since then, Elneny has started in the 3-1 victory against Manchester United, the 2-1 win against West Ham United and was also solid as they dispatched Leeds United 2-1 in their most recent fixture at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

“Everyone is focused on achieving the club’s objective which is to qualify for the Champions League,” Elneny told beIN Sports after the game as quoted by KingFut.

With his contract running down at the end of the season, Elneny was asked about his future at the club: “The club will speak with the players regarding contract renewals in due course,” the Egyptian responded.

On the game against Leeds, Elneny said: “We missed a lot of chances in the first half. “We wanted to score a third goal but we are happy to get the three points and to win is the most important thing for the team at the moment.

“I think we controlled the game and did not allow Leeds any chances other than the goal they scored.”

Arsenal will next travel to face Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby with a win assuring them of a Champions League spot next season.

“The derby against Tottenham will be tough, and our goal is to win at their stadium and earn qualification to the Champions League,” Elneny continued.

So far in this season, Elneny has managed 11 appearances overall and played 530 minutes. He has been selected in the starting XI in five of these appearances across their 35 fixtures and has been used off the bench as a substitute on six occasions.

In total, he has recorded two league assists this term. Last season, he played 23 top-flight games for Arsenal and scored one goal. Elneny returned to Arsenal in August 2020 after a loan spell at Besiktas, for whom he made 27 league appearances in total, scoring one goal and providing three assists.