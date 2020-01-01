El-Arabi extends impressive Olympiacos goals record in Europe

The Morocco international’s fine record for the Legends in European club competitions continued thanks to his strike against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Youssef El-Arabi has hardly struggled for goals in Olympiacos’ European campaign in recent times.



The 33-year-old found the net as the Greek outfit played out a 1-1 draw with Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers in Thursday’s last-16 first leg clash.



After a goalless first half, Guilherme jinked into the right side of the box before squaring the Moroccan to tap in from close range in the 54th minute.

With that, he now boasts of four goals in his last five appearances for Pedro Martins’ team in Europe (4 goals – Europa League and combined).Also, the strike was El-Arabi’s 19th of the season, with 17 of them coming from 25 outings in the Greek .However, the English team left Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium without defeat after Andreas Bouchalakis deflected Pedro Neto’s free-kick past Jose Sa.

The ex-Granada man was substituted for Konstantinos Fortounis in the 73rd minute as Olympiacos walk a tight rope ahead of the return leg billed for March 19.

They must avoid defeat against Nuno Espirito Santos’ men at the Molineux Stadium to stand a chance of qualifying for the quarter-final.

