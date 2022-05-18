Eintracht Frankfurt's Rode suffers head injury in Europa League final against Rangers

Eintracht Frankfurt captain Sebastian Rode suffered a head injury early in the first half of the Europa League final against Rangers on Wednesday.

Rode went down bloodied following contact with John Lundstram's high boot.

He received a head bandage and new kit as play paused momentarily after the incident.

What happened?

Lundstram got away with his challenge on Rode, as the Rangers player avoided a booking for his high attempted control on the ball.

A lively start from John Lundstram... 😳



He escapes without a card.#UELfinal pic.twitter.com/gtSKcLks2h — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 18, 2022

Further reading