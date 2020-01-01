'Eid Mubarak' - African stars celebrate end of Ramadan
Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, Liverpool's Sadio Mane, Barcelona's Asisat Oshoala and Schalke 04's Amine Harit are among the African players who have taken to social media to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.
The festivity concludes the end of the holy month of Ramadan and Muslims celebrate with their family and loved ones.
In marking the holiday, numerous African stars wished their followers on social media 'Eid Mubarak' and also shared a word of prayer for them.
"May Allah make your days happier, and may God accept your obedience and gather us for the good, Happy Eid Al-Fitr," Ennesyri wrote.
EID MUBARAK to all Muslims around the world. May Allah give us steadfastness on the path of righteousness, elevet our imaan, cleanse our sins and bestow. His Blessings and Marcy upon us in this world and in the hereafter. May Allah convert our discomfort to comforts, our pains to gains, our minimum to maximum, our losses to profits, our tears to smiles, our sorrows to pleasures, our bad wishes to well wishes, our debts to credits, our good dreams to realities! and make these everlasting! AAMEEN EID MUBARAK 🤍🕌 🕋
Ramadan: un temps pour prier, partager les souffrances de ceux qui en ont besoin et demander la paix. Bonne fête de l’Aid: Saha Aidkoum 🙏🏿 Ramadan: un tempo per pregare, per condividere la sofferenza di chi è nel bisogno, per chiedere la pace. Buona festa dell’Aid al Fitr: Saha Aidkoum 🙏🏿 Ramadan: a time to pray, to share the suffering of those in need, to ask for peace. Saha Aidkoum 🙏🏿 #KK