Eibar vs Barcelona: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Barcelona bring their league season to close with speculation continuing about the future of coach Ernesto Valvarde

Champions wrap up their season with a trip to the Basque Country to take on .

Ernesto Valverde’s side bounced back from the disappointment of that Champions League defeat against Liverpool by beating last weekend to extend their lead at the top of the table to 11 points.

With little to play for on the final day Valverde may rotate his squad ahead of next weekend’s Copa del Rey final against Valencia.

Eibar meanwhile will look to end their campaign on a high with the club safely in mid-table and a sixth successive top-flight season secured.

Game Eibar vs Barcelona Date Sunday, May 19 Time 3.15pm BST / 10.15am ET Stream (US Only) fuboTV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream beIN Sports Connect fuboTV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on Premier Sports 1 and livestreamed on Eleven Sports.

UK TV channel Online stream Premier Sports 1 Eleven Sports

Squads & Team News

Position Eibar squad Goalkeepers Riesgo, Dmitrovic Defenders Pena, Oliveira, Bigas, Angel, Ramis, Cucurella Midfielders Diop, Escalante, Alvarez, De Blasis, Mila, Pedro Leon, Jordan Forwards Enrich, Kike, Charles, Cardona

Eibar will be without Ruben Pena and Anaitz Arbilla while Marc Cardona, Paulo Oliveira and Pedro Bigas are doubtful.

Potential Eibar starting XI: Dmitrovic, Ramis, Oliveira, Jose Angel, Cucu, Alvarez, Orellana, De Blasis, Leon, Moreno, Enrich.

Position Barcelona squad Goalkeepers Cillessen, Pena Defenders Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Sergi Roberto, Umtiti, Jordi Alba, Murillo, Vermaelen, Wague Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, Vidal, Arthur, Alena Forwards Messi, Malcom, Boateng

Barcelona will be without goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen due to a knee injury with Jasper Cillessen likely to deputise. Philippe Coutinho is also expected to miss out after he was forced off against Getafe last weekend with a hamstring problem.

Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez are remain unavailable, with Valverde likely to consider resting key players ahead of the final next weekend.

Potential Barcelona starting XI: Cillessen, Todibo, Umtiti, Vermaelen, Wague, Arthur, Alena, Puig Marti, Abel Ruiz, Malcom, Boateng.

Betting & Match Odds

Barcelona are favourites to claim all three points and are priced at 10/11 with bet365. Eibar can be backed at 13/5 while a draw is available for 3/1.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

It says a lot about the level of expectation at the Camp Nou that Ernesto Valverde has had to deal with speculation about his future despite being on the brink of a second successive domestic double.

A 26th La Liga trophy was wrapped up last month with three games to spare and a fifth successive Copa del Rey can be secured with victory over next weekend.

However, their second leg collapse against in the has put Valverde’s position under scrutiny.

He received a boost earlier this week when Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu insisted he was “very happy” with the 55-year-old and had already begun planning with him for next season. But that hasn’t stopped speculation about potential replacements with former Barca defender Ronald Koeman and current boss Erik ten Hag apparently in contention.

On the pitch, Barca ended a run of successive defeats with a workmanlike 2-0 victory over Getafe at Camp Nou last weekend. With little resting on this weekend's finale at Ipurua, Valverde is likely to rest a number of key stars with next week’s game in Seville in mind.

That should offer encouragement for Eibar to cause an upset. Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side have already beaten at home this season and have lost just four league games on their own turf.

Article continues below

"Year after year are strength is through Ipurua. We are strong here, we trust our stadium a lot," striker Sergi Enrich told Eibar's website.

"The fans, although there aren't many of them, make themselves heard. They help us a lot, we feel their passion and that is fundamental. The fans have always been with us and we hope to give them joy.

"It would be very nice to beat Barcelona. Maybe they'll think a little about the cup final, but even so it's a great team. It is very difficult to beat them. If we are playing against Barça year after year, it means that Eibar is doing things very well because we are in the first division."