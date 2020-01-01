Egypt youngster Marmoush makes Bundesliga debut in Wolfsburg’s thumping of Bayer Leverkusen

The 21-year-old forward came off the bench to play his maiden German topflight game for the Wolves against Peter Bosz’s men on Tuesday night

Omar Marmoush made his debut in ’s 4-1 victory over on Tuesday.

Marin Pongracic’s double powered the to an away triumph over the disappointing hosts inside the BayArena.

The Egyptian – a product of the club’s youth academy, was handed his maiden appearance for Oliver Glasner’s side following the substitution of Renato Steffen in the 76th minute.

Leverkusen came into the encounter on the back of a 12-win unbeaten run in all competitions, but they were subdued by the visitors who crumbled to a 2-0 home defeat to their last time out.

Wolfsburg took the lead in the 43rd minute with Pongracic heading Maximilian Arnold’s free kick past goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.

Glasner’s men continued from where they stopped in the first half as Arnold made it 2-0 with a deflected free kick in the 64th minute, while Renato Steffen made it 3-0 four minutes later – heading home Joao Victor’s cross after he was left unmarked by Bayer Leverkusen’s defenders.

Pongracic completed his brace in the 75th minute after profiting from an assist from Arnold.

With five minutes left to play, the hosts got their consolation through Austrian midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger after firing a loose ball past Koen Casteels.

For his contribution, Marmoush made one tackle, one interception and 100% passing accuracy.

He also becomes the first Egyptian to feature in the German topflight since Mohamed Zidan featured in his last game for since April 2012.

Also, the 21-year-old joins the likes Hany Ramzy, Yasser Radwan, Mohamed Emara, Ahmed Hosny, Samir Kamouna and Zidan as players from who have featured in the competition.

Having impressed at Premier League side Wadi Degla, the striker was snapped up by the Wolves where he continued his development in the club’s second team.

Glasner promoted him to the first team after an impressive feat of nine goals in 15 games for Wolfsburg 2 this term.

Thanks to this result, the Volkswagen Arena giants now sit in the sixth position in ’s elite league with 42 points from 28 appearances. They host struggling on Saturday and the Egypt U23 star would be eyeing a full debut.