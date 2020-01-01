‘Egypt will never play on Wednesday’ – FKF’s Mwendwa claims Caf will favour Harambee Stars' rivals

The Pharaohs’ game will be one of the two remaining fixtures that will determine whether the Cecafa nation will qualify for Afcon or not

Football Federation president Nick Mwendwa has alleged Confederation of African Football (Caf) will favour when scheduling their next Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Harambee Stars.

Mwendwa claims the Pharaohs will not be scheduled to play on a Wednesday by Caf and that amounts to preferential treatment.

Kenya will face at home in one of the remaining Group G qualifiers - a match the East Africans must win in order to keep their slim qualification dream alive.

The African giants played against Togo, on a Saturday and on a Tuesday, in November while Kenya hosted Comoros on Wednesday before the return leg on a Sunday.

“We played on a Wednesday when Victor Wanyama and Johanna Omollo had trained for just one day and now we will play with Egypt at home but I am telling you Caf has not picked a date up to now,” Mwendwa told Radio Jambo.

“There is no way Egypt will play on a Wednesday and here I am not accusing anyone but I am just telling the truth.

“How things happen in a group matter and to back up that statement ask yourself how we qualified for the 2019 Afcon. In between Sierra Leone were disqualified and we went ahead to play at home on a Saturday.

“We prepared from Monday to Friday and played to win 1-0 at home. We then went for two matches against Ethiopia and the games were not on a Wednesday.”

The FKF supremo added Kenya would have picked a different result had their game against Comoros been on a different day, other than Wednesday.

“We started our qualifiers away in Egypt and we are going to finish them with an away tie against Togo,” he concluded.

“We played on a Wednesday at home and on Sunday we were in Comoros for the other game while Egypt arrived in Togo before even the Togo national team had arrived in Lome.

“We played on Wednesday [against Comoros] but Egypt played on Saturday [against Togo] and if we could have had four more days of training we could be telling a different story now.

“We are going to play against them and I can assure you the [Kenya vs Egypt] game will never be scheduled for Wednesday. It is going to be on a Thursday, Friday or on a Saturday.”

Egypt won both ties against Togo while Kenya drew 1-1 in one game and lost 2-1 in the other.