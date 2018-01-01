Egypt to play Nigeria in March friendly

The north Africans have confirmed their meeting with Gernot Rohr’s men scheduled for next year in Nigeria

Egypt will play Nigeria in an international friendly on March 26.

After their last Afcon qualifying games, the Pharaohs and the Super Eagles will lock horns with each other in a yet to be announced venue in Nigeria.

Both countries have qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with a game to spare.

Egypt will round up their qualification against Niger in Niamey between March 22-24 while the west Africans host Seychelles in their last group game.

The last outing between the two sides in 2016 ended 1-0 in favour of the north Africans at home after settling for a 1-1 draw in Kaduna during the 2017 Afcon qualification round.

“The Egyptian Football Federation has received the approval of its Nigerian counterpart to hold a friendly match between the two countries' teams in Nigeria on March 26 during the international pause, which will also see the national team in the African nations qualifiers to Niger in Niamey between March 22-24,” the EFA tweeted.