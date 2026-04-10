Egypt Group… Italian Sports Minister: We do not wish to take Iran’s place

Andrea Abodi, Italy’s Minister for Sport and Youth, describes the prospect of the Azzurri qualifying for the 2026 World Cup at Iran’s expense as “a very difficult matter”, and makes clear he does not want it to happen.

Speaking in the Italian Chamber of Deputies, Abodi said: “It is a continental issue; it seems very difficult to create a problem… Unless there is a problem in Europe, I do not think a European team can be included [in the World Cup].”

On the prospect of replacing Iran, he added, “Frankly, I don’t think so, nor do I hope for it.”

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The minister clarified, “If any issue prevents Iran from participating, replacing them with a European side would be difficult, since continental affiliation comes into play.”

Aboudi’s remarks followed recent speculation that Iran might be dropped from the competition (because of its refusal to play in the United States and its request to switch to Mexico), which could open the door for Italy as the highest-ranked European side that failed to qualify.

The Italian Football Federation is currently undergoing a restructuring process after failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, having lost to Bosnia and Herzegovina on penalties in the European play-offs.

Iran, which qualified through Asia, remains in Group G with Egypt, New Zealand and Belgium.