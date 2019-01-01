Egypt defender Ahmed Hegazi crowned West Bromwich Albion Player of the Season

The centre-back has been a rock in the Baggies’ defence as they fight for a return to the English Premier League

Ahmed Hegazi has been crowned West Bromwich Albion Supporters’ Player of the Season.

The 28-year-old was honoured as the most outstanding player in the 2018-19 campaign by the club supporters during an annual dinner event on Wednesday.

Hegazi has played 40 games for James Shan's side this term including his 37 league matches.

His commanding defensive performances helped surge to the fourth place in the Championship table with a record of 23 wins and 11 draws in 45 league matches.

The international will hope to maintain his fine form in the playoff as the Baggies target the last Premier League promotion ticket after and .

Hegazi’s will host the continent for the 2019 in June and the Pharaohs have been paired against DR Congo, Zimbabwe and in Group A.