Edward Nketiah: Arsenal loanee powers Leeds United past Brentford in Championship debut
The 20-year-old who played nine times for Arsenal last season was loaned to Elland Road in a bid to get regular playing time.
Nketiah made a scoring debut in the Peacock’s 3-0 triumph over Salford City thanks to Helder Costa’s assist.
And his Championship debut could hardly have gone better. Just four minutes after coming off the bench for Pablo Hernandez, the Ghanaian scored in the 84th minute to give Leeds a late 1-0 triumph.
81' GGGGGGGOOOOOAAAAALLLLLLL! EDDIE! EDDIE! EDDIE! THE SUBSTITUTE COMES ON AND SCORES!!!! 1-0 pic.twitter.com/8fvrwp5hPj— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 21, 2019
Costa found his way into Brentford’s backline before passing to the youngster who slotted into an empty net.
Anyone order a goal? 🙌 @EddieNketiah9 pic.twitter.com/i3VaGfhQSL— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 21, 2019
With this result, Marcelo Bielsa’s men lead the English second tier log with 10 points after four games.
They face Stoke City on Saturday with Nketiah expected to play a crucial role.