Eduardo Camavinga: Angola youngster reacts after helping Rennes stun PSG

The 16-year-old produced a man-of-the-match performance as Julien Stephan's men fought back from a goal down to stun the league champions

Eduardo Camavinga has expressed his delight after winning the Man of the Match award in ' 2-1 win over .

Camavinga was outstanding at the Roazhon Park on Sunday and capped his impressive outing with an assist, which helped Romain Del Castillo score the match-winning goal in the 48th minute.

The 16-year-old's cross to Del Castillo in the second half made him the youngest player to lay an assist in the French top-flight since the 2006-07 season.

After the encounter, he took to social media revel in Rennes' win and his fine display.

"Nice win against PSG, happy to have been elected MVP of the match. Thank you for your messages," Camavinga tweeted.

Sunday's triumph saw Rennes climb to third in the Ligue 1 table with six points after two matches.

Camavinga will hope to build on his starring display when they visit for their next league outing on August 25.