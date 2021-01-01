Edem Atovor scores and sees red as Hapoel Be'er Sheva hold Hapoel Petach Tikva

Despite being sent off, the Ghanaian played a significant role as her side shared the points with Andrea Bercholc's team

Edem Atovor scored her first Israeli Ligat Al goal before being sent off as Hapoel Petach Tikva played out a 2-2 draw against rivals Hapoel Be'er Sheva in Monday night's encounter.

Atovor was handed her third league appearance of the season as a starter and gave a good account of herself before receiving her marching orders in the second half of the encounter.

Having failed to earn a win in three opening games, Arava Shahaf opened the scoring for Be'er Sheva in the 36th minute in the contest.

More teams

However, Jamaican star Shakira Duncan netted the equaliser to cancel Shahaf's opener three minutes later.

After the restart, the visitors won a penalty and Ghanaian star Atovor converted from the spot, with her first goal in the 66th minute.

On the brink of earning a win, the visitors were reduced to 10 players after the former Lady Strikers star got her first yellow card two minutes from time before her second on the 90th minute.

Profiting from their numerical advantage, BrazilianLeticia Silva de Albuquerque struck deep inside added time to force a stalemate.

The international, who was part of her national team's double triumphs over in December 2020, has scored two goals in four appearances across all competitions for Hapoel Petach Tikva.

Article continues below

Zambia goalkeeper Hazel Nali featured for the duration for Be'er Sheba, along with Ghana's Blessing Agbomadzi in the derby draw.

With the result, Hapoel Petach Tikva are ninth on the Ligat Al table after getting their first point from four games while Be'er Sheba are eighth with two points from the same number of matches.

Atovor will be missing when Petach Tikva eye a first win against Maccabi Kishronot Hadera on January 28, while Agbomadzi and Nali's Sheba also seek their first win against Maccabi Kiryat Gat.