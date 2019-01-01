Eberechi Eze’s double helps QPR end seven-game winless run against Preston North End

The Nigerian wonderkid shone again for Rangers, helping them to clinch maximum points at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Eberechi Eze scored a brace to help Queens Park secure a 2-0 victory against in Saturday’s Championship game.

After rescuing Mark Warburton’s men from defeat last weekend, the Nigerian youngster continued the dazzling form at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Eze opened the scoring in the 17th minute of the encounter before sealing the victory in the 67th minute from the penalty spot.

Article continues below

The 21-year-old featured for 86 minutes before making way for Luke Amos while his Anglo-Nigerian counterpart Bright Osayi-Samuel was on parade for the duration of the match.

The victory, which saw end a seven-game winless run, moved them to 14th on the Championship table after gathering 28 points from 20 games.

Eze now has nine goals in 20 matches this season and will hope to continue the imperative form in his side’s next outing against on Wednesday.