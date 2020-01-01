East Bengal yet to sign and return contracts of newly recruited footballers

Though the club have announced a host of new signings, they are yet to sign and return it to the players...

are yet to sign and return the contracts of the players whom they had signed in the last couple of months for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

The Kolkata giants have already confirmed the signing of 20 new players this summer but Goal can confirm that while the players have already signed on the dotted lines and sent them to the club, the club are yet to sign the contract on their part and send it back to the players.

The players the Red and Golds have signed this summer are Milan Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Rino Anto, CK Vineeth, Vikas Saini, Pritam Singh, Anil Chavan, Girik Khosla, Sankar Roy, Keegan Pereira, Mohammed Irshad, Bikash Jairu, Cavin Lobo, Sehnaj Singh, Loken Meitei, Rafique Ali Sardar, Angousana Luwang, Gurtej Singh, Novin Gurung, Lalram Chullova, Balwant Singh. They have also retained the services of goalkeeper Mirshad Michu.

More teams

Some of the new signings also have a clause in their contracts that if the club fail to take part in the (ISL) this season, and if they have an offer from any ISL club then they have an option to cancel their contract with the Red and Golds.

East Bengal are yet to finalise an exit plan from their joint venture with Quess Corp. The Bengaluru-based business service provider have on multiple occasions in the past mentioned that they would have no liability in the joint venture post-May 31

The Red and Golds have already received a letter from the All Football Federation where they have been asked to clarify their ownership structure for the national and AFC licensing criteria for the 2020-21 season.