Dzeko snubs Inter move by extending Roma contract to 2022

The Nerazzurri had been strongly linked with a move for the striker, who has instead penned fresh terms with his current side

have announced Edin Dzeko has signed a new three-year contract.

Dzeko was reportedly a target for before they sealed a deal for striker Romelu Lukaku, and was still linked to the Nerazzurri after the Belgian was brought in.

But the 33-year-old has now committed his future to the Giallorossi by agreeing new terms on Friday.

"Over the last few weeks I have realised just how much the club wanted me to stay," Dzeko told Roma's official website.

"My conversations with the board, the work we've been doing with the coach [Paulo Fonseca], the relationship with my team-mates and the love of the fans has all made me realise once again what I had already learned during these four years – that Rome is my home.

"Here there is everything we need to win something and I am delighted to be able to stay here even longer."

The former and striker was 's top goalscorer during the 2016-17 season but only hit nine goals in 33 appearances last term.

“Before last season even finished we had reached a decision: Edin would be one of the pillars we would build our new side around,” said Roma chief executive Guido Fienga.

“Over the last few months nothing has changed. We are delighted that Edin recognises that if players want to win then Roma is the right place to be.”

Earlier on Friday, Roma confirmed they have signed Turkish defender Yildrim Mert Cetin on a permanent transfer.

The 22-year-old arrives on a five-year deal from Genclerbirligi for a fee of €3 million and will wear the number 15.

"I know the size of the club I am going to be representing," he told Roma's website.

Article continues below

"I'm very happy to be here, it's a feeling I can't really describe in words.

"I am confident I will be able to live up to the hopes of the club and the fans."

Roma take on Arezzo on Saturday in their final pre-season friendly before they begin Serie A play next weekend with a home match against .