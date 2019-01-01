Dybala skips Juve checkup as Lukaku agrees €9m annual contract

The sensational swap deal featuring two of the game's top strikers continues to move closer to completion

Paulo Dybala will not take a routine medical at on Friday and has not returned to their Continassa training headquarters as rumours of a move away from Turin gather pace.

Meanwhile the player that Juventus want to swap Dybala for, ’s Romelu Lukaku, has agreed terms with the Bianconeri on a contract worth €9 million (£8m/$10m) a year.

Another part of the puzzle for the sensational swap deal is Dybala’s wages in Manchester, with the international desiring a significant pay increase from his current €7.5m-per-year deal in .

Dybala returned early from his holiday after the Copa America, reportedly for talks with new Juve boss Maurizio Sarri.

However he has not had any contact with the former manager, and has extended his vacation until August 5, three days before the English transfer window closes.

Both players were somewhat frozen out at their clubs last season.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at the giants partially sidelined Dybala, who scored just 10 goals in all competitions, with only five coming in the league as his club won their eighth straight Scudetto.

Lukaku was also out of favour at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in the dugout.

The Norwegian preferred to play Marcus Rashford at centre-forward and the international’s confidence was affected when he did play.

Lukaku has said this summer that he believes Serie A is the best league in the world. He was thought to be headed to but Juventus have registered serious interest and can offer Dybala as a swap.

The Argentine was rumoured at one point to be headed to .

His absence from Juventus training and the lack of communication between him and his manager seem to spell the end for him with the Old Lady, but his salary demands may prove a sticking point.

There are reports that the No. 10 will ask for around £350,000 per week if he does make the move to the Premier League giants, but Lukaku agreeing his remuneration in Italy may help move the deal along.