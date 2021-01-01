Dybala may have suffered ligament damage after being forced off against Sassuolo, says Juventus manager Pirlo

The Argentine could be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury in the Serie A clash at the weekend

boss Andrea Pirlo fears Paulo Dybala may have suffered knee ligament damage.

Dybala was forced off in the first half of Juve's 3-1 win against Sassuolo on Sunday after sustaining a knee injury, with Dejan Kulusevski brought on as his replacement.

The Argentine was making his 11th appearance of the season at the Allianz Stadium but could now be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, with Pirlo revealing the full extent of his fitness setback during a post-match interview with Sky Italia.

More teams

"Dybala has a blunt trauma a little below the knee," he said.

Pirlo went on to deliver an update on Weston McKennie, who also had to be withdrawn early on in the clash with after falling awkwardly while attempting a piece of skill in the opposition penalty area.

"McKennie had a problem, today he felt some pain," said the Juve head coach.

The Bianconeri could be without Dybala and McKennie when they play host to in their round of 16 tie in midweek, and may also be sweating on their availability for a top of the table showdown against at San Siro four days later.

Juve beat current Serie A leaders Milan in their own backyard before picking up another three points against Sassuolo, and are now only seven points behind the Rossoneri in the standings with a game in hand.

"It was important to have continuity and win, otherwise the success at San Siro would have been useless," Pirlo added on his side's latest victory. "We were a bit messy, but in the end the three points count."

Article continues below

The Italian head coach is looking forward to coming up against Inter next weekend, but does not want complacency to set in among his players when Genoa arrive at Allianz Stadium on Wednesday.

He said: "These are great matches for anyone to play, we have many champions prepared to face this type of challenge. Now let's think about the Italian Cup, then we will focus on Inter.

"Two out of three results at San Siro? No, we are Juventus and we have pressure to win all matches, to be played as if they were finals."