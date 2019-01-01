Durand Cup 2019: Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Antonio Vicuna has a golden opportunity to win his first title in his maiden competition as Mohun Bagan coach…

and will meet each other in the final of Durand Cup 2019 at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata, on Saturday.

Game Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC Date Saturday, August 24 Time 5:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Durand Cup. This game will be streamed on digital platforms.

(English) TV channel Online streams Star Sports 3/ Star Sports 1 Bangla Hotstar

TEAM NEWS

MOHUN BAGAN Possible XI:





Key Players: Joseba Beitia, Francisco Morante, Salvador Perez

Gokulam Kerala FC:

Key Players: Marcus Joseph, Henry Kisseka, Ubaid CK



GAME PREVIEW

FC Kochin was the first and last club from Kerala to win the prestigious Durand Cup in 1997. Mohun Bagan had won their last Durand Cup back in 2000. After that, the 16 times champions had reached the final twice, 2004 and 2009 but lost to and respectively.

Gokulam Kerala now has a golden opportunity to bring back the Durand Cup after almost two decades to the state of Kerala as they face Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan in the final on Saturday.

Under the tutelage of Argentine coach Fernando Santiago Varela, Gokulam have reached the Durand final for in their maiden appearance. After running riot in the group stage where they scored 11 goals in three matches, the Malabarians managed to defeat East Bengal in the semifinal in the penalty shootout.

The semis win over East Bengal in front of the Kolkata crowd will give them confidence and make them believe that they can go past Mohun Bagan too and clinch their first national-level title.

Their star striker Marcus Joseph is in a tantalizing form and is the top contender for the golden boot award with nine goals so far in the tournament. Joseph will partner Henry Kisekka upfront who will be raring to go against his former club Mohun Bagan.

Antonio Vicuna’s Mohun Bagan might have looked shaky in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) but their performance in the Durand Cup has been splendid. They have won all the four matches they played so far in the tournament.

The Green and Maroon side were often criticised for their poor fitness after the first few matches but they successfully managed to shut their critics with their performance in the semifinal against . The Mohun Bagan players fought with vigour and great intensity all through the 120 minutes of the match and picked up the win by scoring twice in the extra time.

Out of the four overseas players who have joined Mohun Bagan this season, Spanish central midfielder Joseba Beitia has been the standout performer. The 28-year-old midfield marshal has been the fulcrum of the side so far.

Mohun Bagan look favourites on paper against Gokulam considering they will be enjoying the home atmosphere in the final. A win will help them to clinch their record 17th Durand title and overtake arch-rivals East Bengal.