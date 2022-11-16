Dubai Super Cup 2022: Arsenal, Liverpool, AC Milan and Lyon to compete in Dubai during World Cup break

Arsenal and Liverpool are all set to compete in the Dubai Super Cup 2022 in UAE during the World Cup break during December 8 to 16.

Arsenal, Liverpool to play in Dubai

Super Cup to be held during World Cup

AC Milan and Lyon will also compete

WHAT HAPPENED? Other than the Premier League duo, reigning Serie A champions AC Milan and Ligue 1 outfit Lyon will also compete in the tournament. Four matches will be held where Arsenal and Liverpool will play Lyon and AC Milan respectively but won't face each other. The teams will play two matches each in a league format. The winning team will be awarded three points while in case of a draw, two points will be awarded to each team. On top of that a penalty shootout will be conducted whose winner will be handed an extra point. At the end of the four matches, the team with highest points will lift the tropy.

Dates for our two friendly matches against Lyon and AC Milan next month ⤵ pic.twitter.com/f27jlCljaD — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 15, 2022

Staying ready during the break 💪



🇦🇪 We're heading to Dubai next month for a warm-weather training camp 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 15, 2022

