Drogba: Come back home Willian, honey - Chelsea legend teases after Arsenal exit

The former Blues striker takes to his social media pages to openly ask the Brazilian forward to return to Stamford Bridge

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba has written a funny post for London fans after Willian left Arsenal on Monday.

The 33-year-old Brazilian winger agreed to terminate the remaining two years of his contract and instead, sealed a transfer to Corinthians.

But despite, Willian leaving the Gunners, Drogba took to his Twitter handle to welcome the player back to Chelsea.

Willian confirmed his departure by stating: "Thank you Arsenal.”

Drogba, who played at Stamford Bridge alongside Willian, replied: "Oh Willyyyyyyyyyyyyyy haaaaaaaannnnnnnnnn Come back home.”

Drogba recently took to his social media pages to praise Chelsea after they beat Arsenal 2-0 in a Premier League match.

He commended the outcome of the game after first-half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Reece James were enough to seal maximum points for Chelsea and condemn Arsenal to their second straight defeat of the season.

"Arsenal vs Chelsea same old story. My team strong, real strong Chelsea," Drogba tweeted with a laughing emoji.

Meanwhile, Willian, who made 38 appearances for the Emirates club during the 2020-21 campaign, has expressed his regret that things did not work out for him at Arsenal.

"I would like to thank Arsenal for the opportunity they have given to me and for the warm welcome received by everybody at the club," he said.

"Unfortunately things on the pitch didn't go the way we had all planned and hoped. I received a lot of criticism, especially from some members of the press, that I had come here for financial reasons. I hope with my actions today explain to those people and they now understand that was not the case.

"I hope it teaches some people that they should not be so quick to pass judgement or create bad environments to make themselves important, even though I accept that's part of the game.

"All my career I have done everything to be the best I can be. I always want to win and I find it hard to accept not doing so. Unfortunately, it didn't happen for me at Arsenal and I am sorry about that.

"I came to England in 2013 and I have enjoyed every minute of my time here. I want to thank everyone who had helped me along the way to play in this wonderful league that is full of heart and spirit."