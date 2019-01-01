Drogba backs Neymar and Mbappe to win Ballon d'Or in future

The former Chelsea striker feels the sensational forwards will claim the individual accolade one day

Didier Drogba has thrown his weight behind stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to win the Ballon d'Or in future.

Both players have continued to play key roles for PSG, with international Mbappe scoring 33 league goals last season while Neymar bagged 15 despite injury limiting him to only 17 appearances as the Parisians clinched another title.

and legend Drogba, who praised the partnership between the sensational forwards, is confident they will claim the highly coveted prize in future.

“Yes Neymar and Mbappe will win the Ballon d'Or one day," Drogba said.

“They are part of this small group of exceptional players – [there are] very little in the world.

"Neymar likes to create spaces and takeoffs, and Kylian likes to take those spaces, that's it: Neymar creates and Kylian takes advantage.

“It works very well, just watch them when they're together, they are constantly looking for each other.”

Neymar and Mbappe, who have three league goals between them this season, will hope to help PSG return to winning ways against on Saturday, after their shock defeat against during the week.