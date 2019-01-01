Draxler happy at PSG despite Neymar & Mbappe competition

The Germany international has had to tweak his game in order to see regular game time but will not be looking for a way out of a star-studded squad

Julian Draxler is “as happy today as the day I arrived”, with the Paris Saint-Germain star not seeking a way out despite seeing the presence of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe force him to change his game.

The Germany international arrived at Parc des Princes in January 2017.

Within months of his switch from Wolfsburg, PSG had invested record-breaking fees in Neymar and Mbappe.

With the likes of Edinson Cavani and Angel di Maria also on the books of the French champions, competition for places is fierce.

That has sparked transfer talk around Draxler at various intervals, but the 25-year-old is feeling settled.

He told PSG’s official website ahead of what could be his 100th appearance for the club against Lyon on Sunday: “Yes, that's a very special number for me.

“Time goes very quickly... I signed for Paris just two years ago. I am as happy today as the day I arrived!

“Sunday will be a big match. The fact that it could be my 100th for Paris just makes it all the more exciting.”

Draxler may line up in a deeper lying role against Lyon as, despite boasting 19 goals and 18 assists for PSG, he is being asked to curb some of his attacking instincts for the good of the collective cause.

He has no issue with that, with there an acceptance on his part that he cannot match the end product delivered by others.

“I think I can do better. But when Neymar and Kylian arrived, I have been playing more and more in midfield, even in front of the defence in recent matches,” said Draxler.

“I'm not a goal scoring machine like them or Edinson Cavani. But since I've been here, I have progressed over the two years, especially since the coach Thomas Tuchel came to the club.

“Like I said, I'm very happy.”

Draxler and PSG will face Lyon boasting an unbeaten record in Ligue 1 this season.

They are yet to come unstuck through 20 fixtures, with progress having also been made to the last 16 of the Champions League where they will face Manchester United.