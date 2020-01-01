Joseph backs Ighalo for Manchester United permanent switch

The 46-year-old feels the former Super Eagles striker has done enough to earn a long-term deal at Old Trafford

legend Dosu Joseph has thrown his weight behind Odion Ighalo to secure a permanent contract at .

The forward joined the Old Trafford outfit on transfer deadline day in January on a short-term loan deal from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua.

The move generated a lot of fury from Red Devils fans who felt the 30-year-old might not live up to expectations, given his age and the toughness of the Premier League.

Ighalo, who has been a fan of United since childhood, however, proved his doubters wrong, hitting the ground running on his arrival.

The former striker scored four goals and provided one assist in eight appearances across all competitions amid other dazzling displays before the coronavirus outbreak brought football activities to a hiatus.

"Well I have known Ighalo for a while now even before he moved to Manchester United," the former Nigeria goalkeeper told Goal.

"He is a great chap. He has a good attitude and he is good in everything. Nigerians are behind him. The best way I can describe him is that he is a blessed child.

"He deserved a permanent deal at Manchester United. It is not about the money, this is the club he wanted to be. He has been a fan of United even before he started his professional career."

Ighalo had previously spoken of how he took a pay cut in order to live his dream of playing for a club he has supported as a child and Dosu has praised him for his decision.

"Some players will go for the money but he did not do that because he feels he still has the zeal, determination to compete. I wish him the best and I pray he continues to bang in goals," he added.

Ighalo, who is hoping to extend his contract with the Red Devils, will be expected to continue his brilliant form for the side when the Premier League resumes.