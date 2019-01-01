'Dortmund need significant improvement against Barcelona' - Favre given ultimatum by Zorc

Pressure is building on the Swiss coach amid their poor domestic form and he may have just one game left to save his job

Lucien Favre will remain in charge of for Wednesday's clash against , sporting director Michael Zorc says.

The German side are looking to seal their place in the last-16 of the European competition when they travel to Camp Nou to face the Spanish champions in midweek.

But coach Favre is under pressure heading into the clash, as his side's domestic struggles continue.

Dortmund have dropped to sixth in the and have not won in their last two matches, going 4-0 down to before they came from 3-0 down to draw with Paderborn on Friday.

Although the coach will stay in charge for the time being, Zorc has made clear the Dortmund board expect better from Favre's men when they take on Ernesto Valverde's team.

"Obviously the topic will be discussed publicly because our situation is more than unsatisfactory," he told Funke Sport.

"Of course we will analyse that very intensively. But we are going to the match in Barcelona with Lucien Favre and we expect to see a significant increase in performance there.

"We need a performance. We finally need a good performance on the pitch so you can look forward."

Dortmund's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke also warned Favre that he needs a quick turnaround if he is to hold on to his job in his speech at the club's AGM.

"Dear Lucien, you still have our trust, but in the end football is always defined by results," he said. "We all hope you and the team are able to turn this around. You have all the support we can give you."

Favre was not the only target in Watzke's address, though, as he put pressure on the players.

"Pull yourselves together and play like it is expected from Borussia Dortmund. You as a team must know that only words are not enough. It is your duty to let them be followed by actions."

Watzke admitted the club have made some mistakes, however, saying they should have splashed out on a new forward in the summer.

"We should have signed another central striker," he said. "We did not do that and that was wrong."



BVB are sixth in the Bundesliga, five points behind leaders .