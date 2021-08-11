Don't cry for me, Barcelona! PSG providing Messi with the perfect stage for magician's final act

The Argentine attacker shed tears after his shock Camp Nou exit but everything is in place for him in Paris to win another Champions League title

The scene could have escaped straight out of an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

Fresh from his arrival in Paris on Tuesday, Lionel Messi made the most of his Evita moment as he ventured out onto the ornate balcony of his hotel – admittedly rather less elegantly dressed than the icon of Argentine history – to salute the thronging masses below.

One would have been forgiven for thinking the little Argentine wizard was set to serenade the crowds with a choice song: Don't Cry for me, Barcelona would obviously have been most apt.

But there is no getting around the fact that by leaving Camp Nou after 21 incredible seasons, Messi has, in one move, altered the course of La Liga and Ligue 1, and changed football as we believed we knew it.

The events of the past week have been difficult to digest.

Despite the events of last summer, and that infamous burofax, it was still hard to imagine that Messi would ever leave his adopted home.

Barcelona embraced him right from the start. The club was so keen to sign him that his first contract was signed on the side of a bar napkin, while they also committed to paying for his vital and costly hormone treatments.

Charly Rexach was never in any doubt that it would all pay off spectacularly, so convinced was he of Messi's unique talent after watching the 13-year-old in action for the first time during a brief trial.

"He was there for 15 minutes but that was 14 too many," the former youth team coach recalled. "Even if a Martian had walked past, they would have also realised we had something special."

Even when Barcelona announced in the coldest, most business-like terms last week that the two parties would be going their separate ways because of financial "obstacles" placed in their way by La Liga, it still felt like a momentary interruption.

There was talk of it being a daring gambit from Joan Laporta to force Javier Tebas' hand, and that normal service would be resumed in time for Sunday's season-opener against Real Sociedad, preferably with a handful of stunning goals thrown in for good measure.

But it was not to be. Once the tears started rolling down Messi's cheeks in his weekend press conference, we knew it was over.

"It's really difficult to leave after so many years,” he told reporters as the entire football world watched on. “After spending most of my life here, I was convinced I could continue here at home. I was not prepared. Last year I was, I was convinced about leaving but this year, no."

Countless thousands of words have already been written, and many more will follow, about why this separation had to take place. Certainly, the recriminations around Barcelona and La Liga following the exit of their biggest star and most valuable asset will continue to rumble on long after Messi first dons the PSG shirt.

But this is not just the end; it is also a new beginning. And while there are plenty of valid reasons for the more romantic of us to grit our teeth over Leo joining the French capital's stable of Qatalacticos, this also represents a unique opportunity for the player in the twilight of his career.

PSG are one of the mightiest financial powerhouses in the football world. It is also the place that many of the individuals closest to the former Barca star (that phrase is going to take some getting used to) call home, which was without a doubt a huge consideration in his decision.

Neymar's friendship with Messi, his “son of a b*tch brother” as he jokingly dubbed the Argentine following Copa America final defeat in July, has survived and even grown stronger over the years since the forward swapped Barcelona for Paris in 2017.

He will also find Albiceleste colleagues Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria close by, as well as his old sparring partners from Real Madrid: Keylor Navas and Sergio Ramos, two familiar faces of a thousand past battles.

For someone who has made a point of underlining his happiness in Barcelona – the city if not always the club – and reluctance to uproot his young family, that ready-made inner circle was likely PSG's greatest selling point, and will ensure a relatively painless adaptation following Wednesday's official presentation.

It should make things easier on the pitch, too, and while it may not present the most appetising of prospects to neutrals given all the Parisian's economic baggage, Messi has a chance to make history in Paris.

For all their spending and domestic success, PSG are still waiting for that first Champions League trophy, a title arch-rivals Marseille carry as a constant mark of superiority as the only French team to have been crowned kings of Europe

Achieve that, and Messi's legacy as perhaps the greatest ever figure in club football will be beyond all question.

Given his advancing years, moreover, and having clocked up more than 60 games in all competitions over the course of the marathon 2020-21 season, it is hard to begrudge him the chance to sit out the occasional match and let his new side's unparalleled attacking depth pick up some of the slack, after years of carrying Barcelona almost single-handed.

Messi would then have the luxury of saving his best performances for Europe and then (whisper it quietly, though) a final tilt at the World Cup with Argentina just under 18 months from now.

Messi is not accustomed to pouring his heart out on the public stage as he did in his Barca farewell. He remains in many ways an unassuming kid from Rosario, both in his natural aversion to the spotlight away from the pitch and in his manner of speaking, with a thick Argentine accent peppered with slang that has somehow remained untouched across two decades away from home.

In addition, when he does speak, it is with an earnest, almost disarming honesty, contrary to what one expects of someone who carries out their entire life in the public eye.

"This is the most difficult moment of my sporting career,” he told us on Sunday, and we believe him.

Perhaps even that first, momentous move across the Atlantic Ocean, accompanied as it was by the hope and excitement of a once-in-a-lifetime adventure to offset the inevitable homesickness, was easier for the teenage Messi to digest that this switch. You can be sure, though, that even through the heartache, the wizard will have only one thing on his mind.

Argentine author Hernan Casciari, who, like his compatriot swapped his home for Barcelona, summed up what Messi means to Barcelona, and the football world as a whole, in his short story ' Messi is a dog'.

“If you ask me why I'm still here in Barcelona, in these dull, awful times, it is because I am 40 minutes from the best football in the world. If my wife and daughter decided to leave for Argentina, I would get divorced and stay until at least the Champions League final,” Casciari explains. “Nothing like this has ever been seen before on a football pitch, never, and it possibly never will be again.

“Every time I climb the Camp Nou staircase and glimpse the blaze of the floodlit turf, that moment that always reminds us of our childhood. I tell myself the same thing: you have to have some luck, Jorge, to love a sport so much and be a contemporary of its best-ever practitioner, and what is more, be so close to the stadium.”

For more than 15 years, the Barcelona faithful have enjoyed a privilege beyond any of their peers.

Article continues below

They may not have won the Champions League every year, and there have been disappointments aplenty to accompany the wins and titles, but they hold a distinction nobody else can claim: every fortnight, they could scale the vast expanses of Camp Nou and watch Messi live and in the flesh, the little magician who makes the impossible look almost mundane.

The magician may now have changed his stage, but the tricks that make him the greatest show on earth remain the same.

So shed tears if you will for the end of an unforgettable era, but remember to enjoy this next, possibly final act; because with Messi, the best is always yet to come.