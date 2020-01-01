Dolly: Bafana Bafana winger happy to stay at Montpellier amidst Kaizer Chiefs rumours

The left-footer is fast approaching the final year of his contract with the Ligue 1 side but he has no intentions of leaving them

Bafana Bafana winger Keagan Dolly has spoken of his desire to stay at beyond the current season.

The left-footer struggled for game time at the side before the season was cancelled, making just five appearances this campaign.

Following rumours of a possible return to with heavily linked with his services, Dolly said his first priority will be to stay at Montpellier.

However, he said he would gladly move elsewhere if the club decides otherwise ahead of next season.

"If I am meant to stay here at Montpellier, I will be happy to but if not, we are happy to look elsewhere just to get to a place where I can play and enjoy myself," said Dolly in a press conference with the South African Football Journalists Association.

Dolly has just recovered from a broken leg, and he emphasised the importance of staying fit and injury-free in order to play regularly again.

The 27-year-old also feels has not been creating enough goalscoring opportunities of late and this is something he wants to work on.

"Firstly I need to stay fit. I definitely need to get some games and stay injury-free, have a good pre-season and obviously score more goals; I think I have been lacking that," added Dolly.

"I haven't been creating a lot of opportunities when I started a few games in the past. I have been working on that and doing the finishing on my own and getting into the box as much as I can."

The Johannesburg-born player joined Montpellier in January 2017 following his two-season relationship with .

He was part of the Brazilians team that lifted the 2016 Caf trophy but he moved to just before Pitso Mosimane's men claimed the Caf Super Cup in February 2017.

Recently his agent, Paul Mitchell, confirmed that reports linking the diminutive midfielder to Amakhosi were completely untrue, saying Dolly's preference was staying in Europe for the foreseeable future.

Dolly's countryman and Bafana teammate Bongani Zungu is also in France, and it's unclear what his future plans are following the relegation of SC to French Ligue 2.