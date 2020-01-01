Doing things the Malaysian way - How FAM aims to develop national DNA and return to glory days

What is the Malaysian Football DNA, where are the things that need to change and when can we expect results?

dominated between 2008 and 2012 winning two European Championships and one World Cup in that period with a defined style that is widely known as tiki-taka, or a variation of it. To a lesser but far more influential extent, the Dutch’s ‘Total Football’ became the bedrock of so many of the successful teams since it was introduced to the world following consecutive World Cup final appearances in the 70s.

Each of those countries have found relative success by implementing a specific style of play that is fully encoded in the footballing ways throughout those nations. A football DNA that is embedded in all levels of football through comprehensive means that is akin to how a club side is run from academy until the senior side. Everyone at every age level taught the same philosophy and ideals of how football should be played.

So when Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) led by Technical Director Peter de Roo launched the Malaysian Football DNA on 9 July 2019, the idea was to have a uniformed approach to how football is taught, coached and played from the grassroots level, all the way to the elite level - with the long-term aim of making Malaysia a force to be reckoned with in international competitions.

The seemingly holistic approach can be broken down to four different stages of development - Discovery stage (5-8 years old), Skill Training stage (9-12 years old), Game Training stage (13-16 years old) and Performance stage (17 years old and above).

It is not a rigid style that is based on say a number 10 being a conductor in the centre of the pitch or two wingers driving down the line to send in crosses or even being a simple possession based team. What the DNA means is the idea of being proactive with effective possession with domination in transitions using an organised and collective high pressing style in a 4-3-3 formation.

That is in essence if the very core of the DNA, but as well one that can be finetuned and adapted further by any individual coach. The previous directive style of coaching where players are told what to do and when to do is replaced by a guided discovery style where players are encouraged to make their own decisions and are brave enough to execute them without resorting to constant safe options.

Transition being the key word here as that part of the game has been both Malaysia’s greatest and worst assets in recent times. Under Tan Cheng Hoe, there has been an extra impetus put on winning the ball higher up and then moving the ball quicker in a more vertical direction to take advantage of the chaos in the opponent caused by a sudden transition of play.

The same can also be said in the defensive sense where players constantly need to be aware of their positions on the pitch even when the ball is on the other end of the pitch. An aspect that is still under repair at the national team as it is evidently a weak spot in the team, as has shown by scoring three similar goals in three different matches against Harimau Malaya in the span of less than 12 months, exploiting the lack of positional awareness during turn of play.

One of the very first things that the new DNA required was a complete revamp of the coaching manual and the structure of coaching in the country. FAM has successfully sought the accreditation from Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to run coaching courses on their own which meant being able to produce more quality coaches to be spread all across the country.

Even then, this DNA plan requires FAM to tap into the secondary and primary schools, of which they do not have the authority to do so. A working collaboration among them and the Ministry of Education has to be formed to ensure that every school receives the right coaches and not just rely on a teacher without sufficient coaching education to take up the responsibility of being a coach for the school team.

If the very first batch of the 5-8 year olds are to be considered the pioneer, then the pure success of this new Malaysian Way can only be judged from 2031 onwards, a considerable amount of time and patience need to be put in during this minimum 12 years where the national team is still expected to have progression and improvements.

The new way has arrived and if it is done right, there’s no reason why Malaysia cannot return to the top in the near future.