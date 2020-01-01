Do Chelsea really need Koulibaly to solve defensive failings?

The West London club’s soft underbelly threatens to undermine their campaign, but will the Napoli centre-back be a viable solution?

When Alireza Jahanbakhsh levelled for & Hove Albion against in spectacular fashion on New Year’s Day, it compounded Frank Lampard’s defensive bugbear this season and further increased those voices who believe the former midfielder must move in the market in January.

The Blues have kept a sole clean sheet on their travels this term – a magnificent outing in a 2-0 win over Hotspur in December – and the concession of Jahanbakhsh's goal at the Amex Stadium was their 19th on the road.

After conceding to the Iranian’s 84th-minute strike, the West London side could have let in the winner, as they lost all of their defensive discipline in the last minutes.

On that occasion, they had the much-maligned Kepa Arrizabalaga to thank for preserving the point, owing to his saves in the closing stages.

For a bit of context, Spurs (with 20) are the only side in the top 10 to have conceded more than last season’s winners away from home. Of the sides currently in the top four, Chelsea has conceded five more than , nine higher than and an astounding 14 more than .

With Lampard in dire need of a solution at the back, various names have been put forward in the rumour mill, not least ’s Kalidou Koulibaly.

It feels like the Senegalese defender’s name has, for the last few years, been on everyone’s lips for a move to one of the more established teams in Europe; however a transfer has never materialised.

It’s in part down to the strict nature of Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis who drives a hard bargain and seldom leaves the negotiation table unhappy.

With K2’s release clause believed to be around £100 million, the tough negotiator is expected to accept nothing less for the defender, who’s become one of the best centre-backs in Europe in the last few years.

The progressive nature of Koulibaly’s passing allows his team start attacks, as they’re able to advance with the ball, rather than pick out the easy lateral pass.

He regularly finds players in little pockets of space on the half-turn in advanced areas of the pitch, a skill set that’s somewhat lacking in Chelsea’s current quartet of centre-backs – Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori and Andreas Christensen.

While they are not totally incapable of playing this pass, the rarity of this happening has somewhat hamstrung the Blues’ build-ups as the centre-halves resort to passing sideways rather than forward.

Of the aforementioned four, only Tomori truly shows signs of growing into a line-breaking passer of the ball, but Lampard, who already has a plethora of players with potential, needs an established head at the moment.

They are heavily reliant on Jorginho to start attacks from deep, so opponents often look for means of shutting him down, which then leads to a plethora of long, hopeful diagonals as well as sideways passes.

Koulibaly fills the bill in this regard and the five-time Premier League champions could really use someone with his ball-playing nous.

Ironically, in David Luiz they had a centre-half who fits the profile of his Napoli counterpart, but the Brazilian opted to leave for in the summer after Lampard couldn't promise him a regular starting role.

Purchasing the Wall from the Italian side also lets Zouma return to the right side of the defence, where he’s more comfortable.

Indeed, of all the central defenders the Blues have at their disposal, only Tomori truly excels in that left-sided role, and the fact that he’s somewhat ambipedal makes him suited for the position.

With the other three centre-backs at Lampard’s beck and call all favouring right-sided roles, the two-footed Koulibaly ought to fit right in at the heart of their defence.

One little sticking point, however, beside his astronomical release clause, is the defender’s age (he turns 29 in June), as well as the option of activating the buy-back clause for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake, reported to be half the transfer fee of Koulibaly.

The Dutchman departed West London for the Vitality Stadium in 2017, and has grown in the last two-and-a-half years in Eddie Howe’s side.

The West Londoners could choose to bring the academy graduate back to the club now, or play the odds and wait till the summer to see if the Cherries will be relegated, so they’d have their former player at an even lower cost.

In theory, given Ake is still 24 and just about to enter his prime years, he’ll play for the club longer than Koulibaly, but may not be the commanding presence Lampard needs at the back at present.

When Liverpool needed a defensive general, they opted for Virgil van Dijk, while Manchester City swooped for Aymeric Laporte when the need for a classy centre-back arose.

An argument can be made that K2 ticks both boxes...just what’s needed at Stamford Bridge.

The issues Napoli have been embroiled in on and off the pitch this season means this may be the defender’s final season in Naples after nearly six years at the club, as long as his release clause is met.

Eventually, Lampard will need to make a decision either now or in the summer on a way forward as he seeks to arrest his side’s issues at the back.

There are a plethora of defensive questions at Chelsea, but is the top class, but costly, Koulibaly the answer?